Airplane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

One passenger was taken to an area hospital. That passenger's condition hasn't been released.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Orlando made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to fumes or an odor in the cabin.

News outlets in North Carolina report that all 102 passengers and crew were evacuated safely on Saturday, but one passenger was taken to WakeMed, an area hospital.

The passenger’s condition was not reported. The airport says Frontier Flight 1159 contacted RDU and requested the emergency landing about 5:45 p.m.