Airplane makes surprise landing on South Carolina road

The Union County Sheriff's Office said no injuries or damage were reported.

UNION, S.C. — Authorities say no one was injured on Thursday, August 12, when a plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a road in northern South Carolina.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting the City of Union's public safety and fire departments following a landing in the city on what photos show was a four-lane road.

Citing the Union County Emergency Management Agency, CBS affiliate WSPA reports that the aircraft landed on Union Boulevard.

Details regarding exactly why the aircraft was forced to make the landing are unclear, but a photo does show the plane straddling two lanes with a car behind and two trucks in front. A fire truck can also be seen blocking traffic in the immediate distance.

Despite coming down somewhere other than a runway, the pilot reported no injuries according to the sheriff's office and the aircraft itself appears undamaged.