The all-clear order was given Monday morning after a train derailment Sunday night forced an entire east Georgia city to evacuate on fears of a chemical spill and noxious fumes in the area.

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday near the Jefferson County town of Bartow, Ga., about 80 miles east of Macon.

According to Augusta CBS station WRDW, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office indicated that no injuries were reported as a result of the derailment.

Initially, all of the residents in the city of Bartow and everyone within a seven-mile surrounding area was evacuated after Norfolk Southern officials said that some of the rail cars were carrying chlorine and that chlorine odors and a cloud were reported in the area.

Crews later determined that hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid, and not chlorine, had been released as a result of the train crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation was working with local officials, emergency management officials and first responders to get people out of the affected area while hazmat crews worked to contain the chemicals involved in the spill.

Emergency crews determined shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, that the area was safe for residents to return and lifted the evacuation order.