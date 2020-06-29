Amber Alert issued for missing Florida 8-year-old

Call 911 immediately if you know anything about his whereabouts.

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old out of Leon County, Florida.

Josiah Brantley last was seen Monday in the area of Orange Avenue and Holton Street in Tallahassee, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

He is 4-feet tall, weighs 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. It's believed Brantley was wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Brantley might be in the custody of his mother, Jasmine, and a man named Damian Burgman, police said. They could be traveling to Live Oak or Orlando in a 2019 black Dodge Journey with Florida tag KCWV29.

Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: