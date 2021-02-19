An Amber Alert has been issued for the Davidson County 14-year-old girl. Detectives believe she could be with a sexual predator.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community search party is being organized for a missing Davidson County girl on Saturday. Friends, family, and community members are coming together to look for 14-year-old Savannah Childress, who is the subject of an Amber Alert. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at Denton Wesleyan Church.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Friday, saying they are continuing to search for Savannah, who has been missing from her home in Denton since Thursday, Feb. 11.

Investigators believe Savannah could be in the hands of a sexual predator after they found explicit online messages between her and an unidentified person. Detectives say the conversations included "grooming" techniques and practices, commonly utilized by sexual predators.

Savannah's parents spoke to WFMY News 2 on Wednesday. They are pleading for their daughter's safe return.

"I am just heartbroken, I miss my baby," said Nicole Childress, Savannah's mother.