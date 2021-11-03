The Iredell County Sheriff's Office believes they could be traveling toward Augusta, Georgia.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Iredell County. Easton G Redmon and Annsleigh R Redmon were last seen on Dobson Farm Road in Statesville, North Carolina.

Easton is a 4-year-old white male, around 3' 6" tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink and blue checkered button-up shirt with dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh is a 2-year-old white female, around 2 ' tall and weighs about 25 pounds. she has brown hair and brown eyes as well and was last seen wearing a green shirt with a gold graphic as well as cream-colored pants.

Iredell County deputies believe the abductor may be Amanda J Redmon, 25. Redman is a white female, 5' 5" weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a beige sweater with multicolored leggings and brown boots.

Deputies believe Amanda Redmon and the children could be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, in a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag HAD-6654.

Officials confirmed Amanda Redmon is related to the children, but would not disclose the relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 704- 878-3100, or 911.