This is a developing story.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Warner Robins, Georgia Sunday morning.

Authorities say to keep an eye out for a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty with the license plate CSX509.

They believe the child, 1-year-old Ta'yonni Johnson, was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson.

The vehicle was last seen on Watson Boulevard. The child is believed to be in "extreme danger," according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.