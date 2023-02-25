LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Lexington Saturday.
Norfolk Southern said one of the 132 cars of the train derailed, but that the crew is safe.
Officials said there is no reports of a hazmat situation or any other danger to the public.
The derailment has caused delays at different stations across the Triad including Greensboro and High Point.
Crews from Norfolk Southern are on their way to clean up the area.
