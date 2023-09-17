Authorities searching for F-35 after 'mishap' over North Charleston

Authorities said the pilot of the jet put the aircraft on autopilot before ejecting over North Charleston. Authorities said there is no evidence of a crash.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Military officials are searching for a jet after a "mishap" that forced the pilot to eject. But officials said there is no evidence that the aircraft has crashed.

According to a spokesperson for Joint Base Charleston, the incident began around 2 p.m. when two pilots were flying. One of the jets landed at Joint Base Charleston without incident, but another flying an F-35B Lightning II placed the aircraft on autopilot and ejected over North Charleston.

That pilot has since been found and taken to an area hospital for treatment and is said to be stable. However, the search continues for the pilot's aircraft, which authorities say doesn't appear to have crashed.

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the recovery effort continues," a statement from Joint Base Charleston said.

Officials said the pilot is based at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, and the aircraft is from the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is based out of MCAS Beaufort as well.