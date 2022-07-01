2 hospitalized after water line breaks on Beech Mountain, spraying skiers with ice-cold water

Resort officials said Avery EMS transported two patrons to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two people have been hospitalized after multiple skiers on Beech Mountain were sprayed with freezing cold water on Friday after a water line seemingly broke, according to officials.

Tim Williams shared videos of the event with WCNC Charlotte, saying he and his daughter witnessed the whole thing. Williams said some skiers were blown off the lift as a result of the water pressure.

Cold weather conditions in the North Carolina mountains didn't help the situation.

In a statement from Beech Mountain Ski Resort, the resort said an uninjured guest skied into a water and air hydrant during snowmaking operations.

"The hydrant was under a loaded chair, resulting in several patrons getting wet," the resort said. "Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely. Avery EMS transported two patrons to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We believe everyone is okay outside of the unfortunate situation, and operations are on a regular schedule."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts