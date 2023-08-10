Man killed while riding bicycle was doing 'everything right,' according to bicycle group

High Point Police say Lavern Miller, 61, was killed when he was hit from behind while riding his bicycle on Friday evening.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, High Point Police said Lavern Miller, 61, was riding his bicycle in the center turning lane along the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

High Point Police said Miller was hit by a Nissan Sentra.

Police said the Nissan drifted into the center turn lane and hit Miller's bicycle from behind.

Miller died at the scene.

Not only was Miller's bike properly equipped with a rear reflector, but police said he was also wearing a reflective traffic vest and gloves.

That's why Nicole Lindahl with Bicycling in Greensboro said Miller's death is so tragic.

"This was a particularly disheartening crash and fatality. Mr. Miller, he was wearing reflective gear, he was doing everything beyond right to make sure that he was visible to the drivers that he came across," said Lindahl.

So far, High Point Police have not charged the man who hit Miller.

The High Point Police Department's Traffic Unit continues to investigate and said charges are possible.

Lindahl said drivers need to take their time and pay attention every time they get behind the wheel of a car.

She also hopes the City of High Point will do more to make the city safer for bicyclists.

"Bike infrastructure, pedestrian, infrastructure, crosswalks, no turn on reds, all these things can make a tremendous difference, and I would love to see a High Point do more of that, so that we can avoid incidents like this in the future," said Lindahl.