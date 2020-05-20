GEORGIA, USA — There is a new invasive species that's been seen in Georgia.
It's a lizard that can grow to be four-feet long and it bites.
The Argentine black and white Tegus lizard has been spotted in two counties in Georgia and has also been found in Florida.
What officials are calling a massive lizard is believed to be a pet that either escaped or was released by someone. It is legal to own the lizards as pets in Georgia but not to release them into the wild.
This is the third year in a row that one has been spotted in that state.
Conservation groups are concerned about their threat to native species. One of their favorite food is eggs, and this could impact the endangered gopher tortoise, native to Georgia and the state's reptile, as the turtle lays its eggs on the ground. They also burrow and are known to take other animals dens.
Some facts about the tegus:
- Adult tegus have few predators and can multiply quickly. Females reach reproductive age at about 12 inches long or after their second season of brumation. They can lay about 35 eggs a year. Hatching in Georgia would be expected in June/July.
- Tegus are legal as pets in Georgia but it is illegal to release non-native animals into the wild.
- Although not considered aggressive toward people, tegus will defend themselves if threatened. They can react fast and lash with their tails. They have sharp teeth and claws and strong jaws.
- Tegus are active by day. These fast-moving, terrestrial lizards are rarely found more than a few feet off the ground. But they are strong swimmers and can stay submerged for extended periods.