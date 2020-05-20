GEORGIA, USA — There is a new invasive species that's been seen in Georgia.

It's a lizard that can grow to be four-feet long and it bites.

The Argentine black and white Tegus lizard has been spotted in two counties in Georgia and has also been found in Florida.

What officials are calling a massive lizard is believed to be a pet that either escaped or was released by someone. It is legal to own the lizards as pets in Georgia but not to release them into the wild.

Argentine Black and White Tegus DNR and partners are working to eradicate a wild population of Argentine black and white tegus in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia. Growing up to 4 feet long and weighing 10 pounds or more, this lizard native to South America is an invasive species that threatens Georgia wildlife.

This is the third year in a row that one has been spotted in that state.

Conservation groups are concerned about their threat to native species. One of their favorite food is eggs, and this could impact the endangered gopher tortoise, native to Georgia and the state's reptile, as the turtle lays its eggs on the ground. They also burrow and are known to take other animals dens.

