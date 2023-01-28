Police: Boyfriend playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex

The apartment complex is just a quarter of a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after she was accidentally shot and killed by her boyfriend who was playing with a gun at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Capt. Tommy Atzert with Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to Northside Plaza apartment complex at 400 Markham Street Saturday morning after an anonymous 911 call reported the gunfire. The apartment complex is just a quarter of a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atzert described the shooting as an "unfortunate accident" in which the couple was sitting outside on the breezeway of a friend's apartment unit when the boyfriend was playing with a gun, leaned up close to his girlfriend and accidentally shot her at the chest at point blank range.

Police said that security video from a Ring camera nearby showed that the man's reaction to shooting her proved that the incident was a clear accident. The woman was rushed to Grady Hospital where she later died from her injuries. It is not yet known how old she was.

The man was taken into custody and Atzert said that charges are currently pending. Atzert said that the boyfriend is currently speaking with investigators about the incident.

"Firearms are not toys at all," Atzert said. "This is a serious instrument here and clearly, it was loaded and they were very, very close. It was point blank range."

Nobody else in the apartment was hurt in the shooting, including the boyfriend, according to Atlanta Police.

