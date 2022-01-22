Who would steal a church bell? Surveillance video shows thieves dragging bell behind car

Surveillance video shows someone drove away with the bell dragging behind their car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church is asking for the return of a stolen bell.

Surveillance video showed two people driving up to Grace Baptist Church and then leaving the property with the bell dragging behind their car. Church members said they noticed the bell missing Wednesday night.

The bell has been part of the church since 1950.

"Bring us the bell back. We would forgive them, but it just means a lot to a lot of people who've been here a long time," said Robin Edwards, the church's secretary.

Edwards said some church members are offering to collect money as a reward for the return of the bell.

"You get angry at first, but it's really sad because years ago it would've been appalling for anybody to steal anything from a church, but now it's like nobody surprised, and that's sad," Edwards said.