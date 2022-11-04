Buc-ee's set to open 1st South Carolina location in Florence

The stores are known for their Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina.

Buc-ee's will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m.

The Buc-ee's at Exit 170 on Interstate 95 will have the same more than 100 gas pumps and massive store that includes food, drinks, and merchandise.