Texas-based Buc-ee's opens first Kentucky store in Richmond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has a cult-like following across the south and now, you can visit one in Kentucky.
Buc-ee’s the mega gas station known for its clean bathrooms, opened their location off I-75 in Richmond on Tuesday.
Their new and first location in Kentucky is more than 53,000-square-feet and has approximately 120 fueling positions.
Buc-ee’s creators had a simple premise – make a store that is the go-to place to stop on a road trip. Their bathrooms were voted Best Bathrooms in America in 2012.
It’s not just the stalls that keep people coming back.
“It’s 53,000-square-feet of retail, there is a lot of food. There are opportunities for fresh baked goods, brownies, fudge, we just kind of do it all. Then we have all the general merchandise as well. I hope when you go in, you're pleased and excited with what you see,” a representative for Buc-ee’s said.
The store also created 175 jobs with the starting wage of $15 hourly with benefits.
