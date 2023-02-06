Carowinds hiring more than 2,000 employees for its 50th anniversary season

The park anticipates filling over 300 of those roles during a week-long hiring period to be held from Saturday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Monday its plan to hire more than 2,400 seasonal associates as it prepares for a very special operating season.

The 2023 season marks “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time celebratory event that according to the theme park, will bring fun entertainment, an enhanced food and beverage menu, a special nighttime spectacular, and the opening of Aeronautica Landing with five new themed attractions.

The park anticipates filling over 300 of those roles during a week-long hiring period to be held from Saturday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 24. To learn more about the event and available positions, please visit Carowinds.jobs.

These positions include:

Admissions

Aquatics, including lifeguards

Food and Beverage

Merchandise and Games

Ride Operations

Security

Hourly pay ranges from $15 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service, and position. Carowinds offers competitive wages and benefits, paid training, and many perks for its associates, including discounts on food and merchandise, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, admission for friends and family, and free admission to any Cedar Fair park, including Carowinds.

Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day. In-person and virtual interview options are available daily during the Cedar Fair Hiring Week. For more information, please visit Carowinds Hiring Week in Charlotte, North Carolina | Cedar Fair.

