13-year-old Charlotte boy dies in Chapel Hill hotel balcony fall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A teenager from Charlotte has died after falling from a hotel balcony in North Carolina.

Chapel Hill Police say the 13-year-old fell from a fifth-floor balcony at the Graduate Hotel on West Franklin Street Saturday just before 11 p.m.

The teenager reportedly landed on the third floor, according to police. The cause of the fall is under investigation. Once known as the Franklin Hotel, the facility reopened as the Graduate Hotel in 2020.

WCNC Charlotte learned on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the teenager's identity is Brick "Bryant" McDermott.

According to Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School, where Bryant attended, the wake and visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. The funeral mass will follow on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at noon at the same location. The school will have early dismissal so students and staff can attend the funeral mass.

"Please continue to keep the McDermott family, Holy Trinity and St. Gabriel in your prayers," the school wrote in an announcement released on Tuesday.

The school said a scholarship will be set up in Bryant's name in lieu of flowers. They also announced counselors will be on-hand to help students and staff work through the emotional time.

