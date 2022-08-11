The 49-year-old's boat was found Thursday between Sanibel Island and Naples.

NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard located the boat of a 49-year-old Naples doctor who went missing while at sea on Wednesday.

The 34-foot boat was found offshore between Sanibel Island and Naples on Thursday, according to an update from the Coast Guard. However, the search for Chaundre Cross is still ongoing after an overnight search ended with no results.

Cross was last seen on the boat, which has "Vitamin Sea" written across the back, leaving the Naples Bay Marina early Wednesday morning, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

#Breaking the USCG is searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross on his 34 ft Crownline the "Vitamin Sea" & was last seen Tuesday @ Naples Bay Resort & Marina. Crews from Ft. Myers, Cutter Crocodile & Air Station Clearwater are searching. Anyone w/ info please call 727-824-7506. pic.twitter.com/9ry5pT0em5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 11, 2022

Deputies say the search for the 5-foot 11-inch man began when his family became concerned when he had not returned. Cross is described to be 150 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

The agency says he was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

Cross is a cancer doctor with offices in Bonita Springs and Naples, according to WINK-TV. Employees at Genesis care told the station in a statement that "we, of course, are concerned for the well-being of Dr. Cross."