CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged with murder in the death of 4-year-old Hazel Lidey, Catawba County officials announced Friday.

First responders were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 for an unresponsive child. The girl was rushed to a hospital by Catawba County EMS. She died in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20.

A criminal investigation was opened regarding the child's death. Friday, officials confirmed Chelsea Crompton, who was identified as a girlfriend of the child's father, was taken into custody at a family member's home in Madison County.

Crompton has been charged with murder and is now incarcerated at the Catawba County Detention Facility. Crompton has her first court appearance on Monday. She is being held under no bond.

“Our communities have been shocked by the senseless violence that caused Hazel’s death," Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. "We mourn with the Lidey family as they grieve the loss of their child. Justice for Hazel.”

