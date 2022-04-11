3-year-old girl dies after going over North Carolina waterfall

North Carolina authorities said the child got swept away in the water and went over the waterfall. Her body was recovered early the next morning.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities said a 3-year-old girl died when she went over a waterfall in the North Carolina mountains on Sunday.

WSPA reports the incident happened at Whitewater Falls.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting the park with her family when the water swept her away.

Several emergency crews went to the scene. The girl was found trapped in the falls. Crews recovered her body around 1 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said the family is from Pennsylvania but were living in Oconee County while working in the area.

Sheriff Hall said in part, "First and foremost, our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child. With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls."

He went on to say that visitors should always keep a safe distance from waterfalls, follow safety precautions and look for warnings in place.