Two-year-old dies after being recovered from Summerville retention pond

The Summerville Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Dorchester County Coroner's Office are investigating what led to the drowning.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Authorities have identified a child who drowned on Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood retention pond.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office announced that two-year-old Alijah Brown was found in a retention pond in Summerville around 5:15 p.m. The child was taken to Summerville Medical Center and pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.