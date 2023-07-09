Two-year-old dies after being recovered from Summerville retention pond

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Authorities have identified a child who drowned on Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood retention pond.
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office announced that two-year-old Alijah Brown was found in a retention pond in Summerville around 5:15 p.m. The child was taken to Summerville Medical Center and pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina. The Summerville Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Dorchester County Coroner's Office are investigating what led to the drowning.