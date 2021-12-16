Child killed in South Carolina house fire identified

It wasn't until crews put out the fire that they found the body of a child.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A local coroner's office has released additional information about a house fire that killed a young child on Wednesday.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said on Friday morning that the victim of a fire on Independent Boulevard was 10-year-old Traci Smith. Ables said Smith died from smoke and soot inhalation as well as thermal injuries.

According to the Aiken Fire Department, the blaze was reported after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. When crews arrived, the home was already burning heavily.

