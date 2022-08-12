In what would have been a death penalty case, Christopher Golden has agreed to life in prison without parole.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Exactly three months after the killing of two Cobb County deputies, the man accused of firing the fatal shots pled guilty to their murders.

Prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty but on Thursday morning Golden's defense team entered the plea on behalf of the 30-year-old. The deal outlines Golden would serve life in prison without parole.

"During the course of our investigation, our office was approached by the defending counsel asking us to consider a plea to life without parole in lieu of our office filing for the death penalty," Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said during a news conference.

He said his office was fully prepared to seek the death penalty but after speaking with the deputies' families, authorities and revisiting their investigation, they agreed to the plea - emphasizing the decision wasn't taken lightly.

"This will allow the families to avoid years of being exposed to additional hearings and an even longer appellate process," he explained.

The district attorney said Golden faces two consecutive life sentences without parole plus 55 years is the maximum allowed under the law - just short of the death penalty. Court records show he was formally sentenced to these terms Thursday and waived his right to any post-conviction relief - including clemency.

"Although nothing will replace the lives of Marshall and Jon, this plea today will allow their families to put the case behind them and focus on healing," he said.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens also spoke following the hearing, saying it was an emotional and solemn day for the sheriff's office.

"Three months ago today you know our lives were changed forever," he said from the podium.

Owens described how the court proceedings brought a sense of closure. However, the road to healing will be long, especially for the deputies' families.

"Last month was the first Thanksgiving then soon it will be the first Christmas without Jon and Marshall," he said, adding birthdays, anniversaries and father and daughter dances will also be missed.

When asked if Golden showed remorse for his actions, authorities stopped short of describing him in a state of contrition.

"He started thinking seriously about his actions," the district attorney said. "Today is about Marshall and Jon."

More on the case

Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., 38, and Deputy Jonathan Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home in Marietta on Sept. 8.

An hours-long standoff ensued, and eventually, two suspects, Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook were taken into custody.

The warrant was for Cook, who was accused of failing to appear in court on a theft charge. Investigators said Golden was hiding Cook as the deputies tried to arrest him.