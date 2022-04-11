Officer Cameron Pack has been with the Clayton County Police Department for 10.5 months.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.

The officer on the scene requested additional assistance. And Pack was one of the officers on the way to the scene when he was involved in a deadly crash where the driver died, and a 2-year-old was hospitalized.

Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. GSP said the driver had turned into the officer's path as he was turning into a KFC.

According to GSP, the officer had been driving to the call "without emergency equipment activated."

GSP identified the driver as 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks of Atlanta. He was taken to Grady Hospital, where he died from his injuries. It's not clear of the extent of the 2-year-old's injuries at this time.

Officer Cameron Pack has been with the police department for 10.5 months.

"Effective immediately, Officer Cameron Pack will be placed on administrative leave," the police department said.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.