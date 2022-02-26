Clemson police search for man not seen for days

CLEMSON, S.C. — Police in Clemson are asking for the public's help finding a young who has been missing for several days.
Clemson City Police said that 21-year-old Andruw Earnhardt was last seen in the area of the Clemson Train Station on Tiger Boulevard on Tuesday.
The department also released a photo of Earnhardt but no additional information regarding his disappearance or where he may be headed. The location, maps show, is near the Tiger Boulevard intersection with College Avenue.
Anyone with information on his location is being urged to contact Clemson City Police at 864-624-2000 or if out of the area, call 911.