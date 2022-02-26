Clemson police search for man not seen for days

Andruw Earnhardt was last seen in the area of the Clemson Train Station on Tiger Boulevard on Tuesday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Police in Clemson are asking for the public's help finding a young who has been missing for several days.

Clemson City Police said that 21-year-old Andruw Earnhardt was last seen in the area of the Clemson Train Station on Tiger Boulevard on Tuesday.

The department also released a photo of Earnhardt but no additional information regarding his disappearance or where he may be headed. The location, maps show, is near the Tiger Boulevard intersection with College Avenue.