Coast Guard joins search for missing kayaker in South Carolina

Several agencies are now involved in the search in the Murrells Inlet area of Georgetown County.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, are now joining the search for a missing kayaker not seen since late Saturday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was reported missing on Sunday morning in the Murrells Inlet area. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office marine unit is also assisting in the search and added that the missing man hadn't been seen since 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was going fishing on the creek side of Murrells Inlet.

At the time, he was in a green and blue kayak and was wearing a tie-dyed shirt.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District released a statement around noon on Sunday suggesting that the missing man might be somewhere between the inlet and Garden City.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is also involved in the search.