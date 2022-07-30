19-year-old woman killed in Aiken County crash identified

Authorities said one vehicle crossed the center line and struck another, killing one driver and injuring another along with that driver's passenger.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Aiken County that resulted in two injuries and one death.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the crash happened along Charleston Highway near Old Tory Trail when a 2009 Ford Focus crossed the center line and hit a 2020 Nissan Rouge head-on.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has since identified that driver as 19-year-old Yazmaine S. Rabon of Williston.

Authorities said the other driver and a passenger of the Nissan were taken to the hospital as well. The severity of their injuries was not released.