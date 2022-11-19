Two people were detained by security following an incident that prompted SouthPark Mall to be evacuated Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall is back open after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between to people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.

No shooting victims were found at the mall. CMPD said the evacuation was a precautionary measure to ensure everyone's safety.

SouthPark Mall reopened shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Medic confirmed a reunification area was set up outside Dick's Sporting Goods near the food court at SouthPark. CMPD has not confirmed shots were fired during the incident or said if a suspect is in custody.

Witnesses told WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker they heard people screaming and a stampede of people running from the mall.

"We don't really know what happened," one mall employee said. "We know someone was maybe shooting. Then a fire alarm was pulled maybe 10 minutes after, and then they (police) said nothing was going on but it was a lot of police out there."

One patient was taken to the hospital with minor injuries that were not related to a shooting, according to Medic. Other patients were evaluated for potential injuries that were not related to a shooting.

