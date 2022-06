Police said Da'arian Tucker was last seen on Wednesday on DeKalb County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.

The department said Da'arian Tucker was last seen along the 3000 block of Orbit Circle.

Tucker was described as 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds; officers said he has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.