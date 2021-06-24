Police: Blue Alert issued for man who shot officer in the head in Daytona Beach

A $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone who helps lead police to make an arrest.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Blue Alert has been activated for a man who Daytona Beach police say shot one of their officers in the head Wednesday night.

The department says the shooter has been identified as Othal Wallace, 29. He may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California license plate 7TNX532, according to police.

Wallace was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a dark beanie. He is described by the state as a 5-foot-7 and 200 pound Black man with brown eyes. Wallace has a tattoo on his neck and had a goatee and mustache when he was last seen, police say. He wears a gold grill on his teeth, according to investigators.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. when the officer responded to a "suspicious incident."

The officer was transported to a local hospital where the department says he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

A $100,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help police locate Wallace, although authorities are urging people not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.