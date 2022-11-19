Deputies search for 74-year-old woman missing for weeks in Greenville County

Authorities said the woman was driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento on Highway 414 in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 74-year-old woman in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Zandra King hasn't been seen since Nov. 1 when she was on Hwy. 414 in Traveler's Rest driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento. The vehicle has a license plate reading TUE195. At that time, she was wearing a white bathrobe.

The department added that king has both schizophrenia and dementia.

King is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.