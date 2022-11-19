x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Deputies search for 74-year-old woman missing for weeks in Greenville County

Authorities said the woman was driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento on Highway 414 in Travelers Rest
Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Office
Zandra King

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 74-year-old woman in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Zandra King hasn't been seen since Nov. 1 when she was on Hwy. 414 in Traveler's Rest driving a white 2007 Kia Sorento. The vehicle has a license plate reading TUE195. At that time, she was wearing a white bathrobe.

The department added that king has both schizophrenia and dementia.

King is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The Final Kill: How 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty in South Carolina

Before You Leave, Check This Out