North Carolina deputy sheriff shot during traffic stop, shoots suspect

The sheriff's office said in a news release that Deputy Dijon Whyms was shot after stopping a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in northeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop in North Carolina, then returned fire and hit the shooter.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the deputy, Dijon Whyms, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant, was hospitalized and had surgery Saturday night.

As Whyms approached the vehicle, Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Whyms. The sheriff's office said Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect.

