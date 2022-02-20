North Carolina deputy sheriff shot during traffic stop, shoots suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop in North Carolina, then returned fire and hit the shooter.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the deputy, Dijon Whyms, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant, was hospitalized and had surgery Saturday night.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that Whyms was shot after stopping a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in northeast Charlotte.
As Whyms approached the vehicle, Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Whyms. The sheriff's office said Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect.