DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney World's special district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government after the entertainment giant opposed a new state law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay."

The law would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state.

The dispute with the company began with Disney’s criticism of a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

In March, Disney said it would suspend political donations in the state and added that it would in turn support organizations working to oppose the new law.

At the bill signing ceremony Friday, DeSantis said Disney lied about the content of the education law but that he viewed the company's vow to fight the law as unacceptable.