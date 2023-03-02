Multiple great white sharks off the coast of the Carolinas: Here's why

Great white sharks tend to enjoy the warmer waters - not unlike winter vacation travelers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shark-tracking website OCEARCH is showing a fair amount of activity off the coast of the Carolinas and it involves a famous - or infamous - species that most people have heard of.

Strewn along the coasts of both North and South Carolina are multiple Great White sharks that are being actively tracked. One, an 8-foot-8-inch, 396-pound juvenile female named Gladee, even appears to be heading straight toward Myrtle Beach.

But researchers say a large number of these imposing creatures off the Atlantic coast is not that unusual. In fact, a new peer-reviewed paper suggests their appearance - not unlike vacationers from the northern states - is right on time.

In December, OCEARCH published a paper in the scientific journal "Frontiers in Marine Science" that essentially explains that of the 48 white sharks tagged along the United States and Canadian Atlantic Coast, there is quite a few that head for the Carolinas - and even further South - to wait out the cold winters.

The teams involved in the study found that these large sharks often follow predictable migration patterns that take them as far north as New England and Canada in the summer and South Carolina to the Gulf of Mexico in the winter.

A map shared by the organization also shows that these amazing creatures also have a "Winter Nursery" region just off the upper North Carolina coast.

Meanwhile, researchers say that this population of sharks is finally starting to recover after years of decline - a welcome sight for those who study them.