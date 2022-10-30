2.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Georgia

The earthquake was very shallow and showed a depth of zero miles, data from the USGS showed.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia.

Did you feel it? A very shallow, weak earthquake occurred at 3:33 am this morning about 9 miles N of Milledgeville. #storm11 pic.twitter.com/BfdLU1mQMI — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) October 30, 2022