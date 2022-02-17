Fire crews put out a brush fire in the area of Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road on Thursday.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Fire crews said Thursday they were working to control a fast-moving brush fire in the area of Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road. That fire has now been fully put out, according to Sevier County Dispatch.

They said anyone within a 2-mile radius of Parkside Resort would need to evacuate at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. They also said that a temporary shelter was being set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center. The center was located at 170 Community Center Drive.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said that the fire was around 30-40 acres large as of 9:30 p.m. They said rain was helping emergency crews contain the fire but said people may have seen smoke and fire from a distance overnight.

Organizers of the temporary shelter said that the evacuation orders were lifted by around 9 p.m. and people could return to their homes.

The Dandridge Fire Department and other Jefferson County fire departments said they were headed out to Sevier County to help with the fire. The department said it took a tanker and two firefighters and they will be assigned to the Sevier County Wildland Task Force.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department also said they would help crews with the fire.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they were standing down on separate evacuation areas after they said the Trail Hollow and Middlecreek fires were contained.