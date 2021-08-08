'Experimental explosion' again rocks waters off Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just months after an "experimental explosion" registered as a magnitude 3.9 earthquake off the Florida coast, another one has popped up again, seismic networks show.
The latest quake-like explosion happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and also registered as a 3.9 magnitude quake like the previous.
While the Navy hasn't provided additional information on this quake - also classified as an "experimental explosion" by USGS - it did happen in roughly 29 miles from the one they did confirm in June - roughly 110 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida and 174 miles southeast of Hilton Head.
In June, News19's sister station in Jacksonville was able to confirm that a previous experimental explosion off the coast was the result of the Navy conducting "shock trials" in the area. Thirteen people reported to the USGS that they felt that one.
Sunday's rumble has only had two reports so far.