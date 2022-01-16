Family offers $10K reward to help solve South Carolina triple homicide

Twenty-nine-years ago, the bodies of 81-year-old Thomas Johnson, his 77-year-old wife, Mary, and their oldest son, 43-year-old David, were found inside their home.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A $10,000 reward is now available to help solve a nearly three-decade-old triple homicide that happened in the village of Clifton.

Twenty-nine years ago, the bodies of 81-year-old Thomas Johnson, his 77-year-old wife, Mary, and their oldest son, 43-year-old David, were found inside their home on Jan. 9, 1993.

They were victims of multiple stab wounds. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports no arrests were ever made, but evidence in the case is being newly analyzed by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.