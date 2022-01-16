Family offers $10K reward to help solve South Carolina triple homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A $10,000 reward is now available to help solve a nearly three-decade-old triple homicide that happened in the village of Clifton.
Twenty-nine years ago, the bodies of 81-year-old Thomas Johnson, his 77-year-old wife, Mary, and their oldest son, 43-year-old David, were found inside their home on Jan. 9, 1993.
They were victims of multiple stab wounds. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports no arrests were ever made, but evidence in the case is being newly analyzed by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.
Sheriff Chuck Wright says the killer may or may not still be in the area. But he believes there are still witnesses in the area who previously were too reluctant to talk. He and the family are hoping the reward will spur them to do so.