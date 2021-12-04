South Carolina house fire claims to lives

The victims haven't yet been identified and the cause is under investigation by the Aiken County coroner and the sheriff's office.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has confirmed the deaths of two people in a house fire that happened late Friday.

According to Coroner Darryl Ables, the fire happened on Whiteash Street in Warrenville just after 10 p.m. And while crews were able to get the flames under control, they sadly found two people inside when searching the house.

The coroner's office hasn't yet released the names of the victims as they work to positively identify them. Both are scheduled for autopsy in Newberry County on an undisclosed date.