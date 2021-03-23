A Brevard County mom gave birth to a very special little boy at just the right time.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A baby born at Health First's Cape Canaveral Hospital in Brevard County is bound to be one lucky boy.

Carter Kerr was born at 3:21 p.m. on 3/21 (March 21) in area code 321. The little guy was born to first-time parents who say they couldn't be more excited.

The fun numbers game goes even further. The hospital said in a release that from the patient's room you can see rocket launches, which are famous for their 3-2-1 countdown.

Carter weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

