11-month-old dies after being left in parked car in Florida

The child was in the car for "an extended period of time," the police department said.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An 11-month-old died Tuesday after being left in a parked car for what the Tallahassee Police Department said was for "an extended period of time."

Officers responded after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Big Bend Hospice where the baby boy was located, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. They say a mother arrived for work and "inadvertently" left her son inside the car.

When her shift was over, she found the child inside the car and unresponsive, police said. Employees at the medical center called 911 after seeing the child.

It's not yet known whether the child died from heat-related causes. However, temperatures by 1-2 p.m. climbed into the upper 80s, National Weather Service data shows.

After 20 minutes, the temperature inside a car at about 88 degrees can surpass 110 degrees. The temperature climbs even higher after a greater period of time.