Florida woman who abandoned 3 babies since 2016 found, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators say they have identified the biological mother of three newborns who’ve been found at apartment complexes in the Orlando area since 2016.

Previous DNA testing had confirmed that the babies were siblings, and investigators connected with their mother through additional testing late last year, Orlando police Lt. Frank Chisari told reporters Wednesday morning.

The mother currently has several other children in her care, police said.

Investigators are working with the state attorney’s office to determine what charges may be brought against the woman, who police did not publicly identify.

Chisari added that the woman appeared to have abandoned the babies out of “pure desperation.”

The most recent baby was found in July 2019 with a note that said she left the baby because she feared the child’s father, news outlets reported.

The first baby was found in 2016, and the second was found in 2017.

Chisari declined to say whether the father has been identified.

“It seems like somebody who was just at the end of their rope,” Chisari told reporters.

He said the woman learned she was pregnant at a late stage during all three pregnancies and kept it a secret before delivering the children in private.

“I guess she watched a lot of YouTube videos,” Chisari said, describing how the children were delivered discreetly, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

