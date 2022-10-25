Johnathan Hayes is accused of killing two female patients and nearly a third by giving them deadly doses of insulin.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes. He was arrested just hours earlier at his home. Neighbors told WFMY News 2's Amber Lake they heard banging on his door and the next thing they saw was Hayes being taken away in handcuffs.

Investigators said the "rogue nurse" killed two patients and nearly a third while on the job.

The police investigation began on March 21 when Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center officials called detectives to the hospital about Hayes.

Through their investigation, police learned that Hayes administered a lethal dose of insulin to Gwenn Crawford on January 5. They said he did it again to another patient, Vicky Lingerfelt, on January 22. Both women died just days after the doses were given. Hayes was charged with murder in their deaths.

Hayes was also charged with attempted murder after administering a nearly fatal dose of insulin to patient Pamela Little on December 1, 2021. Little survived.

Police didn't disclose what the women were being treated for.

Investigators said based on probable cause, they don't believe this is a case of malpractice. They aren't sure of a motive.

Hayes was fired during the investigation and is currently in custody.

O'Neill said it's possible more victims are out there.

Winston-Salem police are asking anyone who believes they or a loved one may have been a victim to call 336-757-0357.

