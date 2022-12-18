Aarin Jackson says weeks after living in a hotel, he wants to give back to someone in the same way he was helped.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All December, kids have been on their best behavior, making sure Santa brings all the presents on their wish list.

Many have hopes of a new game console, a cell phone, a doll, or new clothes, but one Fort Valley 10-year-old has different desires.

Aarin Jackson says his wish this Christmas is to help a family in need.

"I'm gonna be Santa Clause this year," he says. He says he wants to do it because he wants to give back.

"A lot of folks don't have. A lot of folks don't have food. A lot of folks don't have homes. I be feeling bad for them," Jackson adds.

This is a position he says he was recently in.

"I remember a few weeks ago we were in a hotel," he says.

Aarin says it was the kindness of others that got them through it.

"I feel like I was saved, cause that was my biggest fear. That was me and my families biggest fear that we wouldn't have anywhere to celebrate thanksgiving or my brothers birthday," he says.

Thanks to the people that lent a hand, Aarin says he's now happy. He wants to give back to others, like people gave to him.

So his mom took to Facebook, searching for a family to help.

Unlike Santa, he says he can't bless anyone with toys just yet, but he says he can do it another way.

"A Christmas whole dinner, like a buffet," he says.

They decided on a ham with all the fixings, for a mother and her two children.

"They didn't have anything to eat on thanksgiving, so I want them to have a nice [holiday] and have them something to eat in their stomach," says Aarin.

Aarin's last message to the family is, "Y'all gone be alright."

The Jackson's say they'll be delivering the meal about two days before Christmas.