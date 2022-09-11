Car crash involving train kills four in South Carolina

According to a statement provided to the Florence station by CSX, no one on the train was injured.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner has confirmed that four people are dead following an overnight crash in Florence involving a car and a train.

Citing police, WBTW in Florence reports that the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan street.

In a statement to News19, CSX reports that the crash occurred when a vehicle struck a stopped CSX train on the tracks at the North Dargen Street crossing in Florence. At the time, CSX said that three were taken to McCleod Regional Medical Center - Florence for treatment.

However, Coroner Keith von Lutcken has since confirmed that four people have now died as a result of the crash with one other crash victim surviving. CSX said that no injuries were reported among the train crew.

The coroner said his office would release additional information regarding the crash later in the afternoon but didn't have any specific details to release as of 1 p.m.

CSX said its personnel is cooperating with Florence County authorities who are investigating the incident.