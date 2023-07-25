Cissy Lee Collins was last seen at a home on Forest Drive, just off Union Road, in Gastonia, police said.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a pregnant woman.

Cissy Lee Collins was last seen at a home on Forest Drive, just off Union Road, in Gastonia, police said. Collins is nine months pregnant and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt. No other description was provided.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cissy Collins is asked to call detectives at 704-854-6651.

