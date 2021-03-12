Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer

Cory James Slaughter has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery after a woman was beaten to death with a hammer.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff's Office investigators say a 29-year-old Georgia man has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery after a woman was beaten to death with a hammer.

Cory James Slaughter of Mableton was being held in the Bartow County Jail. A docket did not list an attorney for him. Slaughter was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a domestic violence call and found the woman’s body in a home in Acworth.