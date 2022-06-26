Georgia officer stops suspect accused of intentionally driving into crowded parade

Police said members of the 3rd Infantry Division Marching Band were sent running to either side before an officer drove head-on into the suspect's vehicle to stop it

RINCON, Ga. — A crowd of more than 600 people left a Georgia parade without injury because of the quick thinking of a small-town officer, officials said Saturday.

The Rincon Police Department shared details on Saturday of a near-tragedy that unfolded as crowds attended the Let Freedom Ring parade. Police said that around 10:20 a.m. that morning, a driver intentionally bypassed a barricade and headed straight for pedestrians on the parade route.

Police said the driver narrowly missed some of the attendees and bypassed two officers who attempted to stop the vehicle. According to the statement from police, the driver even drove through the 3rd Infantry Division Dogface Brass Band, splitting it in half.

"The band reacted quickly and ran off the road to avoid a motor vehicle that attempted to drive through the parade," the 3rd Infantry Division Band announced on Facebook, thanking those who put on the event and continued it afterward.

Ultimately a Rincon K-9 officer, identified as Ian Gallagher, drove head-on into the approaching vehicle to stop it, thus saving numerous attendees from potential injury.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez according to a driver's license was arrested and taken to the Effingham County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault. However, Rincon Police said there will likely be "numerous charges" as the investigation unfolds. No motive has been established in the incident.