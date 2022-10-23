Police said the incident happened near Woods Chapel Road.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Graham.

Alamance County Sherriff's Office said deputies pulled over a car for driving left of center on NC 87 south near Woods Chapel Road Monday around 12:53 p.m.

Michael Hargrove, 44, previously known to deputies initially gave them a false name. Hargrove was then identified and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Once in custody, Hargrove was found to have heroin in his possession.