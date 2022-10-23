GRAHAM, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Graham.
Alamance County Sherriff's Office said deputies pulled over a car for driving left of center on NC 87 south near Woods Chapel Road Monday around 12:53 p.m.
Michael Hargrove, 44, previously known to deputies initially gave them a false name. Hargrove was then identified and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Once in custody, Hargrove was found to have heroin in his possession.
Hargrove's charges include felony possession with intent to sell distribute heroin, felony possession of controlled substance on jail premise, and misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct an officer. He is currently in jail and bond is set at $20,000.